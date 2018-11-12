Ryan Reynolds, Chris Evans & More Marvel Stars Mourn Stan Lee After Legend Dies At 95

Hollywood is mourning after news broke that the legendary co-creator of Marvel Comics, Stan Lee has died. Here are some of the moving tributes.

Ryan Reynolds and Chris Evans are two of the many stars who are mourning the loss of Stan Lee – the legendary co-creator of Marvel Comics who passed away aged 95 on Nov. 12. Stan’s daughter first confirmed the news to TMZ, revealing that her dad was rushed to hospital from his Hollywood Hills home early in the morning. He later died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Minutes after the news broke, Ryan tweeted, “Damn… RIP Stan. Thanks for everything.”

As Marvel fans know, Ryan has starred in the hugely successful Deadpool films, which are based on the comic book character. Captain America: The First Avenger star Chris also tweeted a tribute, writing, “There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!”

Winston Duke, the actor who played M’Baku in the blockbuster Black Panther earlier this year, tweeted, “THANK YOU, @TheRealStanLee. You gave us characters that continue to stand the test of time and evolve with our consciousness. You taught us that there are no limits to our future as long as we have access to our imagination. Rest in power! #EXCELSIOR #StanLee #rip.”

Other Hollywood stars paid tribute to the comic book hero shortly after his death was announced. The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik, 42, tweeted an old photo of Stan with the message, “What a loss to the world of geeks, nerds, superheroes and everyone who has enjoyed the marvelous Universes that Stan Lee crafted and molded and allowed us to be a part of.” She added, “There will never be another like him, that’s for sure.”

Her co-star Kaley Cuoco also mourned the passing of the Marvel icon who appeared on the show in a special episode. Sharing photos of her with Stan on Instagram, she wrote, “Iam [sic] so sad to hear that @therealstanlee has passed away! 😭 He left his magnificent stamp on our show @bigbangtheory_cbs in so many ways and we are eternally grateful. I adored his visits, hugs and fantastic stories. He was an epic superhero and I will never forget him!! #stanlee 💫 excelsior!!”

Damn… RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

Actor Seth Rogen tweeted, “Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special.” Meanwhile, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. TV writer Drew Greenberg tweeted that a tribute was paid to Stan in Hollywood onset. He wrote, “Moment of silence observed this morning on Stage 16. We are here in great part because of what @TheRealStanLee did. #AgentsOfSHIELD”

HollywoodLife will keep you up to date with the other celebs mourning this comic book legend.