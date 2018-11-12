‘Manifest’ Recap: Ben Takes Up Espionage While Michaela Follows Her Heart

Ben finally gets a job, but he’s in it for something more than a paycheck — government secrets! His snooping may have gotten the group that much closer to solving the mystery of Flight 828.

The theme of tonight’s Manifest is “poor decisions.” Ben, not content to accept that Cal has recovered, wants to learn more about the facility housing missing passengers being experimented upon. His solution is to get a low-level accounting job at JP Williamson, a firm that controls half the corporate world — including the company that owns that facility. Never mind that Ben’s office space looks like it hasn’t been updated since it was the set for Working Girl. Ben’s able to get access to classified documents on his first day, merely by borrowing his boss’ key card. Wouldn’t it be nice if everything were that simple?

What he discovers is an entire case file about Fiona Clarke (Francesca Faridany), the professor who was on 828 who does the media circuit about the flight. Does she work for the company, or even worse — is she in on 828’s disappearance? Conveniently, she’s giving a lecture at Saanvi’s hospital, and she and Ben have prime seats. They confront her about what she knows, and it turns out it’s… absolutely nothing. She shared her research with a non-profit called the Singularity Project, and nothing more. But, that does explain why all the classified files are labeled SP!

Ben continues to be a dumbass at work and taps the SP files by spilling HOT COFFEE on the lap of a senior partner who looks so much like Randall Pearson that This Is Us should sue for plagiarism. When he runs out of the room to clean off the again, hot coffee, Ben simply sticks a flashdrive into his computer to get the info. Seriously; who runs security at this place? And Ben would’ve gotten away with it, too, if it weren’t for that meddling NSA director. Vance intercepts the USB in the lobby, but, as we now know, he’s on Ben’s side. If only someone would tell Ben that before he does something stupid.

In “Michaela is the worst land,” Michaela continues to be the worst. Jared finally lets her know that the NSA is tracking her, so of course, she goes off on another wild hunch. But first: dinner with Jared and Lourdes at their home. It’s about as awkward as it sounds, with Michaela bailing before dessert. Oh, well. Michaela and Jared’s latest case is pretty innocuous: a man was shot in a barbershop and his early 20-something nephew was the witness. Rather than hearing voices or seeing angels, Michaela’s now hearing a consistent heartbeat. All along, it was because the kid, Carlos, had surgery when he was a child and was given Evie’s heart!

Oh, and Cal can see the future or something? He draws a picture of someone who looks like Carlos with a giant heart on his shirt. Fun! Manifest airs Mondays at 10:00pm on NBC.