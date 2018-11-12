Lorde Accuses Kanye West & Kid Cudi Of Copying Her Work: ‘Don’t Steal’ — Especially From Women

Lorde is calling foul on Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s concert performance work hanging from a container above the stage. She claims they’re ripping her off.

Kanye West and Kid Cudi absolutely slayed as the closing act at Tyler The Creator‘s Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles on Nov. 11. The pair performed work from their collaborative act Kids Sees Ghost debut album that dropped in June inside a massive see-through steel container that hung above the stage at Dodgers Stadium. If it looked a little familiar, it is because Lorde has used the same type of contraption on her Melodrama world tour for the past year and now she’s calling the guys out for taking her work and using it as their own.

The 22-year-old hit up an Instagram story on Nov. 12 and showed a pic of the nearly identical hanging steel performance cage that she’s been using in concert and wrote “I am proud of the work I do and it’s flattering when other artists feel inspired by it to the extent that they try to choose to try it on themselves. But don’t steal — not from women or anyone else — not in 2018 or ever.” Burn!

She must have seen videos online of Kanye and Kid in a hanging steel box that thrilled fans as they performed their dual work as well as some of their own solo songs during their set. Albeit Kanye has performed from hanging stages above the concert crowd in the past so maybe he just thought he was taking things to the next level with the hanging container? Still though, check out Lorde’s post with the cage that her dancers perform in when she sings in concert with the one Kanye used. They’re nearly identical.

Lorde began her Melodrama world tour in Sept. of 2017 and it is finally wrapping up over a year later on Nov. 17 in Mexico City. She’s used the hanging container for her dancers throughout the performing journey around the world so it’s only natural she would feel a little slighted that Kanye and Kid Cudi would take her work and use it for themselves. But Lorde is a huge Kanye fan, as she performed his “Love Lockdown” and interspersed his “Runaway” with her song “Liability” while in concert in his hometown of Chicago back in March. She even gave him a shout-out, saying ““Thanks, Chicago! It must be nice to come from the same place as Kanye West.”