Liam Hemsworth Visits Smoldering Rubble Of The Home He Used To Share With Miley Cyrus – See Sad Pics

Liam Hemsworth sadly visited the site of where Miley Cyrus’ home used to be before it was burned down by the devastating California wildfires and the photos are truly heartbreaking.

Liam Hemsworth, 28, was seen scoping out the area where his and 25-year-old Miley Cyrus‘ home used to be in Malibu with his brother, Luke, on Nov. 12 and there was nothing left but rubble after the devastating California wildfires that swept through. The actor wore a mouth mask to prevent himself from inhaling the toxic smoke left over and wore shades to shield his eyes as he drove around in a Club Car with Luke before stopping to walk around at the scene. See photos of the rubble here.

Although the house was no longer there, Miley’s bright rainbow-colored studio luckily wasn’t damaged. The foundation around it, however, was anything but happy to look at. It was just earlier today that Miley took to social media to reveal that her house was no longer standing but also expressed gratitude for being safe. “I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong,” she wrote on Twitter. There’s no word yet on where Miley and Liam plan on living now that their home is no longer there but it’s good to know they’re safe.

The shocking fires have already burned 85, 000 acres and destroyed 177 homes, including those of other celebs such as Gerard Butler, Robin Thicker and Camille Grammer. In Northern California, things were even worse with 6, 000 homes lost. There have also been 31 people who have died so far due to the fires along with hundreds still not accounted for. We continue to send comfort and healing wishes to those going through this difficult time.