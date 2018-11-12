’90 Day Fiancé’s Larissa Dos Santos Lima Arrested For Domestic Battery After Husband Takes Phone

’90 Day Fiancé’s Larissa Dos Santos Lima was arrested in Vegas on Nov. 10 after a fight with husband Colt Johnson. Learn more about her domestic battery arrest here.

And you thought 90 Day Fiancé was dramatic! Larissa Dos Santos Lima, 32, one of the stars of season six of the hit TLC reality series, was arrested on domestic battery charges in Las Vegas over the weekend, as confirmed by the Clark County Detention Center. Their site reveals that the Brazilian star had bail set at $1000 and is set to appear before a judge on Tuesday, November 13. It’s unclear if she was released on bail or remains in custody.

The situation began when Larissa changed her Instagram handle to @helpmeimwithoutphone. She posted her phone number, along with this disturbing message, to her bio: “HELP ME …HE TURNED OFF HIDE MY PHONE HELP ME HE WANTS TO CALL THE POLICE HELP ME.” Her account is now private. Her husband, Colt Johnson, explained the situation through a series of now-deleted messages on his Instagram story, which were screengrabbed by a fan account:

“Larissa was arrested this afternoon. She suffers from high anxiety and several (sic) depression. She overreacted to problems that do not exist.” Colt explained that he “proceeded to deactivate her phone to try to defuse the situation” but their disagreement “escalated and matters became worse.” Larissa, according to Colt, “felt this action was a threat towards her and tried to reach out for help. Not long after her cry was posted, the police came and knocked down the front door. They drew their guns at me and handcuffed me.”

“The police interviewed us but not long after they decided to arrest Larissa,” he continued. “No one was hurt and I did not press charges against my wife. However it is policy in the state of Nevada that since we are in a domestic partnership, someone had to be arrested.”

Wow! What a way to reveal to fans that they’re actually married. Prior to this incident, Larissa and Colt never confirmed that detail about their relationship. The couple met on social media, and met up IRL in Mexico. Colt proposed after just a few days together. This is Larissa’s second arrest for domestic violence, according to court docs obtained by E! News. The arrest was earlier this year, but the charges have since been dismissed.