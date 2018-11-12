Carmelo Anthony’s Houston Rockets Drama: How La La Will React If He Switches To A New Team

With reports claiming Carmelo Anthony’s time with the Houston Rockets is over, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned what La La Anthony thinks about her husband possibly moving to a new city…again!

It looks like that, for the third time in less than a year, Carmelo Anthony, 34, will be changing teams. The former Oklahoma City Thunder player joined the Atlanta Hawks for a brief moment, before getting waived and picked up by the Houston Rockets. Now, there’s talk that Houston’s about to waive Melo. With all this chaos in his life, Melo’s lucky that he has one constant — namely, his wife, La La Anthony, 39. “La La will be there for Carmelo, no matter what happens with his career moving forward,” a source close to La La EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com.

“If he is let go from Houston in the next few days,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, “she will follow him to whatever team he joins. She knows he has a few more years left in him to play in the league and wants what is best for him. There will be a lot of decisions made in the next few days and even if he stays in Houston, he will most certainly leave at the end of the season because trust with the team has been lost. It is quite the mess right now but hopefully, it will make sense in the next few days.”

“But,” the source adds, “one thing that is going for him is that La La has his back 100% on however it all turns out.” Hopefully La La also has the number to a good moving company, because it seems like Melo’s going to be leaving Houston soon. He’s missed the Rockets’ last two games with an “illness,” following a poor 1-for-11 performance in Houston’s 98-80 loss to the Thunder on Nov. 8. Since then, reports claimed that he and the team have been “discussing his role,” per NBA reporter superstar, Adrian Wojnarowski, while sources told ESPN that several players and members of the Rockets’ coaching staff believe that Melo’s not coming back.

While his relationship with the Rockets has reportedly soured, Melo and La La are “in a great place right now,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Though the couple split in April 2017, they’ve been able to work through their issues. While they’re not back to a place where they would renew their vows or anything like that, the source says La La and Melo are “enjoying things exactly as they are.”