See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Couple Up For Date Night In Miami As She Joins Him On Tour

SplashNews.com
Kylie Jenner is all smiles as she exits the Nobu restaurant holding hands with her boyfriend Travis Scott on their date night during a break in the tour as the arrived into Miami Beach. Kylie was wearing a fashionable cream look as Travis was wearing some looks from his tour, Astroworld. Pictured: Travis Scott,Kylie Jenner Ref: SPL5040970 101118 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted leaving their Soho Hotel, on the way to the 2018 MTV VMA's. Kylie dressed in a black latex dress, while baby daddy, Travis Scott dressed down in a flannel shirt and trucker cap. They were joined by designer Virgil Abloh as they made their way to the event. Pictured: Travis Scott,Kylie Jenner Ref: SPL5017345 200818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: 247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights View Gallery View Gallery 47 Photos.
Entertainment & Sports Editor

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were too cute holding hands in Miami between the rapper’s shows on his ‘Astroworld’ tour! — See Kylie’s sultry date night outfit!

It was parents night out for Kylie Jenner, 21, and Travis Scott, 26, during his Astroworld tour stops in Florida. The couple stepped out for a sweet date night in Miami over the weekend, where they were photographed holding hands. Kylie wore a sexy coat dress that showed off her toned legs and shoulders. Meanwhile, Travis wore a jean outfit and even donned an Astroworld hat from his tour merch.

Kylie looked gorgeous, sporting her long bleach blonde hair. She accessorized with a black purse and matching boots. Travis looked fresh, wearing a pair of bright, yellow Nike’s, which were likely part of his shoe collaboration with the brand. — Check out the cute photo below!

The new parents will remain down south throughout the week, as the rapper has tour tops in Tampa (Nov. 12), Atlanta (Nov. 13), Dallas (Nov. 15) and Houston (Nov. 17). Kylie, who was actually the one to announced the Astroworld tour back in August, joined her man on the road with their baby girl, Stormi Webster. Kylie gave birth to their first child on February 1.

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott In Miami

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott out in Miami during his Astroworld tour. 

The adorable family will travel throughout November and December, taking a two-day break over Thanksgiving, and wrapping up on December 19, conveniently at The Forum in LA, just ahead of Christmas.

Before Travis headed out for tour, we learned that Kylie was “so excited” to be joining him on the road with their daughter. “The best part is, it was totally his idea for them to join him,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY in late August.
“Kylie cried happy tears when Travis asked her,” the insider added. 

Kylie’s best friend, Jordyn Woods has also joined the family for a few stops on tour. The model praised her “brother” on Instagram, showing off his epic rollercoaster tour set.