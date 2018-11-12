Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Couple Up For Date Night In Miami As She Joins Him On Tour

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were too cute holding hands in Miami between the rapper’s shows on his ‘Astroworld’ tour! — See Kylie’s sultry date night outfit!

It was parents night out for Kylie Jenner, 21, and Travis Scott, 26, during his Astroworld tour stops in Florida. The couple stepped out for a sweet date night in Miami over the weekend, where they were photographed holding hands. Kylie wore a sexy coat dress that showed off her toned legs and shoulders. Meanwhile, Travis wore a jean outfit and even donned an Astroworld hat from his tour merch.

Kylie looked gorgeous, sporting her long bleach blonde hair. She accessorized with a black purse and matching boots. Travis looked fresh, wearing a pair of bright, yellow Nike’s, which were likely part of his shoe collaboration with the brand. — Check out the cute photo below!

The new parents will remain down south throughout the week, as the rapper has tour tops in Tampa (Nov. 12), Atlanta (Nov. 13), Dallas (Nov. 15) and Houston (Nov. 17). Kylie, who was actually the one to announced the Astroworld tour back in August, joined her man on the road with their baby girl, Stormi Webster. Kylie gave birth to their first child on February 1.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott out in Miami during his Astroworld tour.

The adorable family will travel throughout November and December, taking a two-day break over Thanksgiving, and wrapping up on December 19, conveniently at The Forum in LA, just ahead of Christmas.

Before Travis headed out for tour, we learned that Kylie was “so excited” to be joining him on the road with their daughter. “The best part is, it was totally his idea for them to join him,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY in late August.

“Kylie cried happy tears when Travis asked her,” the insider added.

Kylie’s best friend, Jordyn Woods has also joined the family for a few stops on tour. The model praised her “brother” on Instagram, showing off his epic rollercoaster tour set.