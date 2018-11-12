Kylie Jenner looked better than ever when she showed off an Instagram pic of herself wearing a form-fitting black jumpsuit on Nov. 12.

No caption was necessary when Kylie Jenner, 21, took to Instagram to share a flattering pic of herself wearing a black athletic jumpsuit with white stripes down the sides. The new mom looked more in shape than ever in the photo as she let her long blonde hair down and gave a serious expression to the camera. It’s just one of many photos she’s been showing off lately and it’s proof that she’s been making sure to keep working out at the top of her priority list.

Kylie has been busy on tour with baby daddy Travis Scott, 26, and nine-month-old daughter Stormi, , but with the incredible shape she’s in, we’re sure she’s using some of the time to stay active. In addition to her latest Instagram pic, Kylie turned heads when she stepped out with Travis for a date night in Miami on Nov. 12. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a sexy coat dress that showed off one bare shoulder as she held hands with her love.

It’s great to know that despite the constant traveling Kylie plans on doing over the next month, she still puts time into making a fashion statement and with her style, she never disappoints. As a successful businesswoman with Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie knows how to keep her fans talking and wanting more and we love witnessing it! We can’t wait to see what else she decides to share on social media.

Kylie’s fit bod is inspiration for many new mothers out there and we can totally understand why considering how fabulous she looks! Whether she’s wearing athletic gear or dress, she knows how to work it!