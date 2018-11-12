Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Hire Private Firefighters To Save Their Home & Neighbors’ During Fires

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West took it upon themselves to hire private firefighters to save their mansion! A source close to the couple told HL EXCLUSIVELY that they’re still evacuated!

In an effort to save their home, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hired private firefighters, according to TMZ. Not only did they manage to make safe the couple’s mansion, the brave firefighters are also responsible for preventing the fire from reaching Kim and Kanye’s neighbors, who are apparently extremely thankful for the actions taken by the couple and their firefighting team. The crew worked “tirelessly” to dig ditches to prevent the fire from spreading onto the property and were armed with hoses. Their hard work definitely paid off — if they hadn’t prevented the fire, it would have spread to neighboring houses like a “domino effect.”

However, despite the heroics of the firefighters, a source close to Kim and Kanye told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that their family is still evacuated. “Kardashian girls are still anxious and nervous as fires continue to burn around their homes,” our source told us. “Both gated communities that the Kardashians live in are still under mandatory evacuation. All of Calabasas had an immediate evacuation last night and a whole police squad went in forcing people out of their homes. Hidden Hills is on lock down right now. The Kardashians have sought safety at The Beverly Hills Hotel where they prepared for People’s Choice last night, too. They love to stay at the hotel and always feel comfortable and safe there because it’s so private. It’s like a home away from home for them.”

And when it came to the Kardashians’ appearance last night at the People’s Choice Awards, it was clear that the fires weighed heavily on their minds. “Kris [Jenner] looked upset all night at People’s Choice,” our source added. “It seemed like the fires were heavily on her mind as she never cracked a smile. Khloe [Kardashian] was on her phone the entire night as well. It was really hard for them to have their mind on anything but the fact that their homes may or may not still be standing. Like everyone else, they’re nervous and just glad to be safe.”

Back when their mansion was in jeopardy, the Kim and Kanye were “terrified” of losing their home, according to source who spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on the matter. “Kim is most concerned with the safety of her family especially after the whole Tekashi drama,” another source told us. “A lot of things are on Kim’s plate right now but material things aren’t one of them. The safety of her family and neighbors and first responders is definitely on her mind.”

Meanwhile, the California fires have brought Khloe and Tristan Thompson closer than ever. “They see so many people, including their own friends, losing so much and they are realizing what they have with each other and how they are better together as a unit than apart,” a source close to the couple told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Are there issues still? Absolutely! But what people are going through really is putting things into perspective.” We’ll keep you posted on all of the latest news surrounding the Woolsey fire. In the meantime, check out all of the photos from the wildfires in our gallery above.