Kim Kardashian Jokes That Kanye West Smells ‘Like Money’ & Fans Mock Her For It — See Tweets

Kim Kardashian claims that Kanye West smells like ‘money’! Read the most heated reactions to the reality star’s interview with The Cut here!

Kim Kardashian was recently interviewed by The Cut about her associations with various smells in her life, and one of her responses drew some backlash online. After she was asked what her husband Kanye West smelled like, Kim responded, “… Rich. I can’t explain it, but like a rich person [laughs]. Like … money, I don’t know! He smells like what you think a really expensive, Saint Laurent fragrance campaign would be.” Needless to say, some fans had some thoughts about this. One Twitter user @ppcpratt wrote, “She should worry about whether he took his medication today.” Another fan @GeneA22860 wrote, “I will never be able to smell my money again.” Meanwhile @FertileDirt tweeted, “But still sounds tone deaf oh and love is blind LMAO.” And lastly, @SandieBellz wrote, “Her money?”

We reported earlier how Kim and Kanye took the extra precaution with their home and decided to use a private firefighting team to fight back the flames at their Hidden Hills home. As a result, not only did the firefighting crew manage to preserve the mansion, they also saved the surrounding houses. We’re just happy that the house was saved!

And before that, both Kim and Kanye were “beyond terrified” of losing their mansion. “Kim is most concerned with the safety of her family especially after the whole Tekashi drama,” a source close to Kim told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “A lot of things are on Kim’s plate right now but material things aren’t one of them. The safety of her family and neighbors and first responders is definitely on her mind.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Kim and Kanye. In the meantime, check out their hottest pictures together in our gallery above!