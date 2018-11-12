Kanye West & Kid Cudi Make Live Debut Of Kids See Ghosts At Camp Flog Gnaw 2018 — Epic Videos

Kanye West and Kid Cudi teamed up for one epic performance. The two rappers hit the stage at Camp Flog Gnaw and performed as Kids See Ghosts for the very first time. As expected, it was AWESOME. See the videos!

Kanye West and Kid Cudi were absolutely electric on stage as they united as their super-duo, Kids See Ghosts, at Camp Flog Gnaw on Nov. 11. They performed an elaborate and long set on the most amazing stage as the closing act of the night. They didn’t just perform songs from their joint Kids See Ghosts album. They also performed “Welcome to Heartbreak” and “Paranoid.” This was the first time Kanye and Kid Cudi performed as Kids See Ghosts, and they didn’t disappoint. Now we want more!

Tyler, the Creator, who started Camp Flog Gnaw, as in the front row during the Kids See Ghosts set. He was the most excited out of anyone, dancing around as Kanye and Kid performed. Other performers at the festival included Post Malone, Brockhampton, Earl Sweatshirt, Domo Genesis, Lauryn Hill, and more.

Kanye had a lot of support in the audience. Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner all posted on their Instagram Story during Kanye’s performance. Aren’t they just the most supportive family? The sisters all had a blast as Kanye and Kid lit up the stage. They came directly from the People’s Choice Awards, where the family won for Reality Show of 2018, to Camp Flog Gnaw. What a busy day for the Kardashians!