Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: CA Wildfires & Shooting Bringing Them Closer Together

Cali residents are going through an incredibly tough time, but the tragedies are helping Khloe and Tristan in an unexpected way, a source says. Here’s how the fire and shooting have put their relationship into perspective.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Tristan Thompson, 27, are reportedly putting a positive spin on the horrible tragedies striking the west coast right now. After the Nov. 7 shooting and the wildfires ravaging southern California homes, the new parents are sticking even closer together. “They see so many people, including their own friends, losing so much and they are realizing what they have with each other and how they are better together as a unit than apart,” a source close to the couple told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Are there issues still? Absolutely! But what people are going through really is putting things into perspective.”

After seeing stars like Miley Cyrus, 25, and Gerard Butler, 48, lose their homes in the massive fire, it’s no wonder Khloe and Tristan are finding things to be thankful for. “All the tragedy that has been going down literally in their backyard might actually be the main and most important reason they stay together,” the insider added. “Emotions are at an all-time high, and Khloe and Tristan are using the unfortunate sadness that is affecting so many as a catalyst to improve their relationship status. They both realize love and the love for each other is what is most important.”

There’s nothing like a tragedy close to home to serve as a reminder of what really matters. Khloe and Tristan may be in Cleveland right now for the NBA player’s season with the Cavaliers, but they’ve lived in the Los Angeles area and have family there. So considering that these two still have their home, as well as their gorgeous seven-month-old daughter True Thompson, that’s a lot to be grateful for!

So what’s the use of mulling over an old cheating scandal when you’ve still got your lives and your loved ones? Here’s to hoping the couple keeps holding tight to each other during these tough times.