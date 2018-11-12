Khloe Kardashian & Ariel Winter Fear Stanley The Giraffe Wasn’t Evacuated From CA Wildfire

While Stanley the Giraffe is now safe & sound, so many celebs were deeply concerned over his well-being. Read all the worried messages right here!

Good news: Malibu Wines’ Stanley the Giraffe survived the Woolsey fire. Bad news: Malibu Wines reportedly did not evacuate him. At the time when the California wildfires were making their way through Malibu, several celebrities inquired about the safety of Stanley. Khloe Kardashian wrote, “I have to find out if Stanley (the giraffe 🦒) is ok and if I can help in any way. Oh I feel terrible for him. He’s probably so scared and confused!!!” However, after finding out from Whitney Cummings, who went to visit Stanley himself, that Malibu Wines could have evacuated Stanley and apparently didn’t, Khloe tweeted, “I am so upset by this!!!! @WhitneyCummings you are such a kind soul for doing all that you’ve done! I wanted to believe them!!” Also showing concern over Stanley’s condition was Ariel Winter, who tweeted, “Can anyone assist in getting Stanley the giraffe to a safe place??? He’s currently stuck in the Malibu wine safari area and is not safe. Please. This entire situation is devastating for everyone, and I just won’t be able to handle hearing that Stanley couldn’t be saved. Please.”

Whitney took to Instagram to talk about Malibu Wines’ reported decision to not evacuate Stanley. “I went rogue and went to check on Stanley the giraffe myself,” she wrote. “There were a lot of rumors and i didn’t want to be contributing to untrue gossip. I didn’t want to speak until i had all the information. Now I do. They didn’t evacuate their animals and still won’t. I wanted to be understanding and gracious, but once you treat your animals like this (when you have plenty of money) we simply aren’t on the same page.”

However, in a statement, Malibu Wines makes no mention of their lack of animal evacuation. “Thanks to everyone in the community for your prayers and support through this difficult time,” they said. “Our amazing animal care and facilities team began preparing for evacuations late last night and because of their efforts we have survived the fire. Our management team and animal trainers are onsite right now feeding, providing water, repairing enclosures, and caring for our animal family (including Stanley). While we have lost a considerable portion of our barns and facilities, our primary concern is the lives our animal and human families. We have a small number of number of animals unaccounted for but the search is continuing through the night. Your offers of support are deeply appreciated and as we begin the reconstruction process we will reach out to neighbors to help with this process!”