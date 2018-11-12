‘DWTS’ Vlog: Keo Motsepe Gushes Over Evanna Before Semi-Finals — ‘You Deserve Everything’

The ‘DWTS’ semi-finals have arrived, and Keo Motsepe is ready! In his latest EXCLUSIVE vlog for HollywoodLife, Keo has the sweetest message for his partner, Evanna Lynch. Watch now!

Keo Motsepe and Evanna Lynch, a.k.a. Team Kevanna, have made it to the Dancing With the Stars semi-finals! Ahead of their next performance, Keo had a few things to say to his amazing dancing partner in his EXCLUSIVE vlog for HollywoodLife: “You’re the best. You deserve everything. Like, everything. Your hard work shows, and it’s about to show again in the semi-finals.” This is also Keo’s very first time competing in the semi-finals! “I’m, like, stoked,” Keo says. “I’m excited, happy.” We’re so excited for you, Keo!

During the semi-finals, Keo and Evanna will be dancing two dances. They’ll be performing a contemporary dance to “Stand Up for Something” by Andra Day. For the judges’ choice dance, they’ll perform a foxtrot to “Rewrite the Stars” from The Greatest Showman. They were mentored by judge Len Goodman. Keo teased that he and Evanna have “two amazing performances” in store for fans. Raise your hand if you can’t wait to see them!

“I’m not jinxing anything, but we’re going to enjoy it and have fun. We’re going to dance our heart out,” Keo says in his EXCLUSIVE vlog. No matter what happens with the results, Keo and Evanna have given this season their all. They’ve continued to challenge themselves and have improved week after week. Their hard work has paid off big time. They got their first 30 out of 30 in week 7 with their incredibly romantic rumba. They were in jeopardy at the end of last week’s episode, but were ultimately saved in the double elimination. Dancing With the Stars season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. The season 27 finale will air Nov. 19 on ABC.