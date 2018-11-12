Kenya Moore Gives 1st Glimpse At Newborn Daughter In Sweet New Photo

Get a peek at the preemie! Kenya welcomed her daughter early, and the ‘RHOA’ star is finally giving fans a glimpse of her baby girl. Take a look at little Brooklyn!

Kenya Moore, 47, and her husband Marc Daly are the proud parents of baby Brooklyn Doris after welcoming their little girl early on Nov. 4 — and here she is! The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a shot of her newborn on Instagram, but before you get your hopes up too high, she only showed Brooklyn’s tiny hand. The preemie’s perfect little fingers rested on Kenya’s palm in the sweet picture, which was captioned with hashtags like #miraclebaby and #fairytalesdocometrue. While we still haven’t gotten a look at the little one’s face to see which parent she takes after most, there’s plenty of time for that. For now, we’re just hoping Kenya and Marc are enjoying this precious time with their first born baby.

Brooklyn was technically due at the end of the month, around Thanksgiving, but her mom was forced to go into labor early due to preeclampsia. The pregnancy complication caused her to gain seventeen pounds in a single week because of swelling, water retention and high blood pressure. So scary! She was induced early, welcoming her daughter at five pounds. “Marc was incredible in the delivery room,” Kenya wrote after giving birth. “I lost a lot of blood so I’m very weak but they both were strong for me. God is so good. We are blessed and doing well. My heart is so full at the abundance of love for our family! We love you all.”

Bringing Brooklyn to the world may not have been easy, but Kenya is getting lots of support — and she’ll need it after her C-section. The new mom admitted that it will be weeks until she’s able to walk!

But what could be better than being stuck at home with her sweet newborn for the time being? We bet Kenya is having a blast with her baby. Here’s to hoping she shares more pics soon! She loved showing off her baby bump, and we can’t wait until she does the same with Brooklyn.