Kardashians Brave The CA Fires To See Kanye West’s Concert & Kendall Jenner Wears Surgical Mask

With smoke in the air, the KarJenner entourage still made it to Kanye West’s performance at Camp Flog Gnaw in Los Angeles! Kendall came extra prepared with a mask — see the sisters jamming out.

Once again, the KarJenner clan proved family comes first. Sisters Kourtney Kardashian, 39, Kim, 38, Khloe, 34, and Kendall Jenner, 23, didn’t call it a night after attending the 2018 People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 11. They headed on over to Tyler the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival to support Kanye West, 41, who was making his live debut of Kids See Ghosts with Kid Cudi, 34. Kim filmed her sisters dancing in the middle of the crowd to her husband’s beats, but Kourt and Khloe were especially having a good time — Khloe picked up her older sister and bounced her up and down! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also panned to Kendall, revealing the surgical mask she was wearing. It was a sad sign that the Woolsey fire’s damage is barely behind us.

All of the concert-going sisters evacuated their homes because of the California wildfire save for Kendall, who lives in Beverly Hills. The Woolsey fire didn’t burn down Kim and Kanye’s Hidden Hills mansion, as they hired private firefighters to stop the fire from reaching their residence and neighbors’, according to TMZ. But as we’ve told you, both of the “gated communities that the Kardashians live in are still under mandatory evacuation,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife on Nov. 12. However, we learned that the Kardashians “have sought safety at The Beverly Hills Hotel where they prepared for People’s Choice last night, too.” In addition to Kanye’s concert last night, the KarJenner clan took a breather at last night’s award show.

It was a happy night for the family as they nabbed the People’s Choice Award for Reality Show of 2018! Kris Jenner joined her daughters Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Kendall on stage to accept the honor from family friend Chrissy Teigen, and Kim even spoke up about the Woolsey fire’s devastation. “Thank you guys so much. It’s been a really rough week in our homes in Calabasas, our hearts are broken from the horrific shootings and those who have lost their lives and homes, as well as the hundreds of thousands of us who have been evacuated from our homes,” she said to the crowd, and added, “Action is necessary.” Read Kim’s full speech here, and see which sister rocked the most glamorous red carpet look!

The fire has covered 91, 572 acres as of Monday morning and especially devastated Malibu, where houses belonging to stars like Miley Cyrus and Gerard Butler became casualties, our sister website Variety reported. We’re praying that like the KarJenners, even more families stay safe!