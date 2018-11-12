‘DWTS’ Semi-Finals — Judges In Shock As Crowd Boos Another Insane Double Elimination

The stakes were high during the semi-finals, with two of the final six couples going home. See the elimination which had the judges, audience and hosts screaming “wrong!”

It’s the semi-finals, so get ready for some serious drama! First up on the Nov. 12 episode of Dancing With The Stars was a dedication dance. Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess did a Salsa to “GDFR” by Flo Rida. It was a tribute to his fans, who have gotten him this far in the competition. Judge Len Goodman said, “You put the boy in flamboyant. You entertain. I enjoyed watching you.” Bruno Tonioli said, “We were bedazzled by the show.” Carrie Ann Inaba said he was a little bit ahead of the music but that she loves his energy. They got a 21 out of 30.

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten did a Waltz to “Water” by Bishop Briggs. She dedicated the dance to HIM! OMG, they are so in love! “Exquisite elegance. Your turns…never out of place. Brilliantly beautiful,” Bruno said. Carrie Ann said she’s talking a point off for the accidental lift. Len said there should have been more waltz but it was beautiful. They got a 28!

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson did a Contemporary to “This Year’s Love” by David Gray. He first dedicated it to the women in his life, but then, it was so sexy, it was more for his girlfriend Kendall. It was definitely his best dance! “I’m impressed. You didn’t distract from the beauty of the storytelling,” Carrie Ann said. Len said, “You didn’t do much…but you didn’t do much very well…I enjoyed it!” Bruno said it was “fashionably minimalistic.” They got a 22!

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke did an Argentine tango to “Libertango” from Forever Tango. They got a standing ovation from the judges! “That I will always remember,” Len said. Bruno said, “I can’t catch my breath…that was the best I have ever seen.” Carrie Ann said he outdid himself tonight. No surprise — they got a perfect 30.

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe danced Contemporary to “Stand Up for Something” by Andra Day. “Powerful, strong, heartfelt, totally in the moment,” Bruno said. “You have become a warrior. It was fierce and loud, and I’m proud,” Carrie Ann said. Len said it was “a polished performance and I loved it.” They got a perfect 30!

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson did an Argentine tango to “Pray for Me” by The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar. Milo dedicated the dance to his mom, Camryn Manheim. “You had so much presence, you brought it, well done,” Carrie Ann said. “You did a great performance. Lots of intensity…well done,” Len said. Bruno added: “stylish, sharp, strong.” They got a 27!

For the next round, it was the judges’ choice. They did a repeat style from earlier in the season. First up, Bobby and Sharna did a Jive to “Gimme Some Lovin’” by The Spencer Davis Group (mentored by Len). Len said he really sold it. “You did some kicks and flicks, well done!” Bruno said. Carrie Ann added, “It was improved. It was way more refined.” They got a 24!

Alexis and Alan did a Jive (a re-do from week one) to “Yes” by Merry Clayton (mentored by Bruno). “It was clearly brilliant, you were surrounded by so many people, yet so were the star,” Bruno said. “Worlds apart from what you started with,” Carrie Ann said. “I’m exhausted watching it. The dancing was fabulous. So clean,” Len said. They got a perfect 30!

Joe and Jenna did a Quickstep to “Check it Out” by Oh the Larceny (mentored by Carrie Ann). Carrie Ann said she definitely saw improvement. “The frame was better. It was such an improvement,” Len said. “Tall, dark and dancing. That was a proper dance, plenty of control. Well done,” Bruno said. They got a 24!

Juan and Cheryl did a Salsa to “Tu Sonrisa” by Elvis Crespo (mentored by Bruno). “Sensational,” Bruno screamed. “YESSSSSS. That was 50 shades of salsa!” Carrie Ann said. “I’m gonna call you the midwife because you keep delivering dance after dance. If you’re not in the final, I’m going to go home and pickle my walnuts,” Len said. I have no idea what that means but I agree. They got a perfect 30!

Evanna and Keo did another Foxtrot (she got a 5, 6 and 7 week one) to “Rewrite the Stars” from The Greatest Showman (mentored by Len). “You’ve done a fantastic job,” Bruno said. Carrie Ann said she was overwhelmed with emotion, she started to cry. Len wasn’t sure that something didn’t go wrong. They got a 28 out of 30!

Milo and Witney did a Cha Cha to “Good Feeling” by Austin French (mentored by Carrie Ann). “I loved working with you but there was something still a little wild,” Carrie Ann said. Len said there is a youthful joy in his dancing. Bruno added, “I liked it, it may not be traditional, but it was effective.” They got a 28!

At the end of the night, we said goodbye to Joe and Jenna and Juan Pablo and Cheryl. WHAT IS GOING ON THIS SEASON?