Juan Pablo Di Pace & Cheryl Burke Leave Judges Speechless With Sexy ‘DWTS’ Semi-Finals Dance

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke dominated the ‘DWTS’ semi-finals with footwork so good, one judge said the dancers ‘are in a class of your own.’ Witness the legendary performance here, which has a sentimental backstory!

Dancing partners Juan Pablo Di Pace, 39, and Cheryl Burke, 34, took their alpha dog status to the next level at the Dancing With the Stars semi-finals on Nov. 12. They added their fourth perfect score of 30 to their impressive track record on DWTS! Juan Pablo, who plays Fernando on Fuller House, matched every footstep of Cheryl’s in an Argentine Tango to “Libertango” from Forever Tango. It was sexy, seamless, and powerful, and earned them a standing ovation from judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba! Their praise was even sweeter. “That I will always remember,” Len told the duo. Bruno barely had oxygen to vocalize a critique, as he remarked, “I can’t catch my breath…that was the best I have ever seen.” And Carrie Ann personally told Juan Pablo, the celebrity of the dancing pair, that he “outdid himself tonight.”

Fans echoed what the judges said on screen. “That was the best dance I have seen on this show in all the seasons,” one fan tweeted after the show. Another fan shouted out Cheryl, who has competed on 21 out of the show’s 27 seasons, and won two. “Unbelievable. Cheryl I have watched every single year, every season and that was the best dance I have ever witnessed,” the fan tweeted. “I don’t know what the final vote will be but know in your heart that dance won the Mirrorball.” This dance will be hard to top, which makes us even more anxious to see who’ll nab the Mirrorball trophy during next week’s Season 27 finale!

Juan Pablo and Cheryl’s expertise and technical skill aside, they sold their performance with emotion. Their dance was dedicated to Juan Pablo’s mother Marta Maineri, who battled and conquered cancer, which he revealed in a taped segment. The tribute was appropriate, considering that he called her a “warrior woman” — her son’s dance was not for the faint-hearted, with the myriad of steps he had to nail! Juan even hugged his proud mother and dad, Victorio Di Pace, after finishing his choreography.

Five other couples competed against Juan Pablo and Cheryl to advance to the finals, which ABC will air on Nov. 19. Duos Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten, Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess, Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe, Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson, and finally, Milo Manheim and Witney Carson also took their turns on stage. Stay tuned for who will get the boot this week!