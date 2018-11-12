Jax Taylor Disses The Stars Of ’90 Day Fiance’ Amidst Feud: They’re ‘Dumb’ & Too ‘Aggressive’

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright talked EXCLUSIVELY with HL on the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 12, and Jax used the opportunity to totally diss ’90 Day Fiance’s Jay Smith and Ashely Martson.

Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor, 39, wasn’t afraid to admit his true feelings about 90 Day Fiance star Jay Smith, 20, and his wife, Ashley Martson, 31, when he spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife at the 2018 E! People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 11. Since he’s been making headlines for his online feud with the reality couple, he opened up for the reasoning things are so bitter between them. “I was into it and then they got a little big aggressive with me,” he said about Jay and Ashley while on the red carpet. “They need to step it down a little bit because they need to know their role and who they are.”

Jax’s fiancee, Brittany Cartwright, 29, was also with him on the PCA red carpet and also opened up about her opinion on the feud. After Jax called 90 Day Fiance “so ridiculous in the best way”, they both admitted that they are fans and don’t understand how the feud got so out of hand. “Don’t get his comments wrong — We’re huge fans of the show,” Brittany said. “We tweeted about it so much. We’re like, come on! Don’t be so mad at that!” “I helped your ratings!,” Jax continued. “Do you know how many people tune into your show because of us? They’re pretty open about how dumb they are on TV.” Jax also said he has no regrets about anything he said to the couple online.

Jax and his feud with Jay and Ashley seemed to start out of nowhere but it has been stronger than ever over the past few weeks. It all started when Jax and Ashley left harsh comments to each other on Instagram pics, including one in which Jax called Jay’s nose big and Ashley called Jax a stalker. As far as how long the feud will continue, Jax insists it’s already over because he “blocked them all” and Brittany doesn’t like the drama. “I’m done. I’ve moved on,” he said. “He’s done because I do not like that stuff! I do not like the feuding. I would just rather never respond,” Brittany said. “If you can’t make fun of yourself then come on,” Jax concluded. “You’re on a television show. You signed up for this, homie. If you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen.”