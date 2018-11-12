Jaden Smith Claims Tyler The Creator Is His Boyfriend & Fans Don’t Know If It’s Real Or Not

Jaden Smith declared his love for Tyler The Creator during the rapper’s Camp Flog Gnaw in LA over the weekend! Jaden told crowd that Tyler is his ‘f–king boyfriend’ and admitted that Tyler didn’t want to be the one to drop the bombshell news!

Are Jaden Smith, 20,and Tyler The Creator, 27, dating? — If you ask Jaden, it’s all true! During his set at Tyler’s Camp Flog Gnaw even in LA this past weekend, Jaden announced the news and it was all caught on video. “I just want to say, Tyler The Creator is the best friend in the world and I love him so f–king much,” Jaden began, before admitting that he had something to tell the crowd of roughly 50,000 people.

“Tyler doesn’t want to say, but Tyler’s my mother f–king boyfriend and he’s been my mother f–king boyfriend my whole f–king life!”, Jaden yelled with excitement. “Tyler The Creator is my mother f–king boyfriend! It’s true!” Jaden ended his announcement with one last message: “Tyler The Creator is my f–king boyfriend, if you take anything away from this f–king show, that’s what you take away!”

The fan video (as seen below), pans to Tyler after Jaden’s announcement, and he appears to be caught off guard. Tyler can be seen waving his finger and shaking his head “no,” as the crowd cheers. The video ends with Tyler laughing before walking away. So, are they really dating? — That’s the question fans are flooding the internet with, following Jaden’s announcement.

Jaden Smith says that Tyler, The Creator is his boyfriend: pic.twitter.com/iIVPB8QMEO — Odd Future (@OddFuturePage) November 12, 2018

Yup @tylerthecreator I Told Everyone You Can’t Deny It Now. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) November 12, 2018

While Tyler has yet to address the dating speculation, Jaden took to Twitter to follow up on his announcement. “Yup @tylerthecreator I Told Everyone You Can’t Deny It Now,” Jaden tweeted, following the show. We’ll just have to wait and see if this is the real deal!

Tyler’s youth-friendly Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival was held at Dodger Stadium in LA on November 12, and it featured a star-studded lineup. Tyler himself, performed, along with ASAP Rocky, Jorja Smith, Lauryn Hill, and Kanye West and Kid Cudi who made their live debut of “Kids See Ghosts”. Jaden’s performance also came after the November 9th release of “Just Slide,” a new collaboration with his friend Harry Hudson.