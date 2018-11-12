Farrah Abraham Shows Off Perfect Beach Body In Sexy New Maldives Pics With Daughter Sophia, 9

Despite her cancelled boxing match, Farrah Abraham’s training certainly didn’t go to waste. You’ll know what we mean when you see Farrah’s new bikini pictures from the Maldives!

Farrah Abraham, 27, enjoyed her perfect vacation with an even more perfect bikini body. Leaving her boxing match drama far behind, the former Teen Mom OG star took her daughter Sophia, 9, for a luxurious getaway at the Ayada Maldives resort on the island of Maguhdhuvaa over the weekend. Instead of stepping into the ring with Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander, Farrah stepped into a parade of bikinis with little fabric to cover her assets — and for good reason! Thanks to boxing training and butt injections, the MTV icon has the beach body we are still sweating for on our treadmills. See her vacation highlights, which she posted on Nov. 11, below!

Farrah and Sophia’s vacation activities included eating off a floating breakfast tray in an infinity pool — standard protocol for the Instafamous. While Farrah posted the aquatic meal to her Instagram Story (which you can view below), a professional also documented the experience. SEE THE HI-RES PICS OF FARRAH AND HER DAUGHTER EATING THEIR FLOATING BREAKFAST HERE. Farrah even uploaded a video of her backside, showing off her impossibly perky booty that you can also scroll to see! We thought her derriere couldn’t shock us again, given that we just reported of her round butt in a thong bikini on Nov. 9. Boy, were we wrong!

We’re happy that Farrah took much needed time off with her “world traveler,” the cute nickname she gave Sophia in a Nov. 9 Instagram post. Farrah’s been taking heat for pulling out her fight with Nicole, a former star on Flavor of Love, which was originally scheduled for Nov. 10. But we know how happy she was to tan in the Maldives instead of compete at the Boom Cups Celebrity Boxing Showdown event in Atlantic City, based on HollywoodLife’s EXCLUSIVE interview with Farrah! “Anyone associated to the criminal fraud promoters, Michael Mak of BoomCups and Damon Feldman, are all to be advised to cease and desist using my name for attention of their failed fight to steal money,” she told us on Nov. 10 — read our full chat with Farrah here!

Farrah made an even bolder statement a day after her cancelled fight. She posed against the ocean backdrop with her boxing gloves and pink robe on, and accompanied the photo with a heartfelt caption. “Always listen to your gut to do the right thing, it will save your energy, stay away from evil drama & focus on your successes & talents,” she wrote. “Boxing will for ever be apart of my life & has shown me the above I’m grateful I no longer tolerate the time wasting bad people who use me.”