Chris Pratt & GF Katherine Schwarzenegger Grab Breakfast With Her Dad As Romance Heats Up

Less than 2 weeks after double dating with Anna Faris and her new beau, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger caught up with another couple — Arnold Schwarzenegger and his girlfriend!

Chris Pratt, 39, and Katherine Schwarzenegger, 28, love a good double date! The lovebirds enjoyed an early breakfast with her father, Arnold, 71, and his longtime girlfriend, Heather Milligan, 43, on Sunday, November 11. The two couples dined at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica and you can see the photos HERE! Following their morning meal, Pratt and Katherine headed to a nearby church for a Sunday service.

Both couples kept things casual; for their breakfast outing. Katherine wore an all black outfit with a floor-length beige cardigan. Meanwhile Pratt donned navy blue shorts and a polo. The Terminator alum kept the trend going, wearing blue shorts and a black tee. And, his girlfriend, a therapist, looked gym ready in an all black workout ensemble and sneakers.

The double date came after Pratt and his now ex-wife, Anna Faris, reunited for some trick-or-treating with their son Jack, 6, on Halloween. But, it wasn’t your typical co-parenting after a split type of meet-up. Pratt brought along Katherine, while Anna took her boyfriend, cinematographer Michael Barrett. The couples were pictured smiling as they dressed up for the fun holiday. Pratt and Katherine were Vikings, while Anna was Snow White and Michael dressed as his best Khaleesi from Game of Thrones. Jack looked the coolest, dressed as a ninja. — See, who said exes can’t be friends!

Pratt and Katherine have only been dating for a few months, having first stepped out together around Father’s Day in June 2018. While it’s unclear as to how they exactly got together, reports have claimed that it was Katherine’s mother, Maria Shriver, 62, who introduced them.

Pratt and Anna were married for eight years before they announced their split on August 6, 2017 in a joint statement on Facebook. “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating,” the statement said. “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,” they continued. “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”