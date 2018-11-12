Tensions are high in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Nov. 14 episode of ‘Chicago Med.’ Connor realizes he needs the hybrid OR for a dying patient just as Lanik is about to go into surgery!

Connor wants everyone to play by his rules in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of Chicago Med, airing Nov. 14. A patient comes into the hospital after falling off a ladder, and he’s knocking on death’s door. Connor knows he has to open up the patient and find the source of the bleed in his stomach ASAP. He sees the hybrid OR across the hall and wants to do the surgery there.

Bekker tells him that there are plenty of operating rooms available upstairs. Connor only sees the convenience of the hybrid OR being right across the hall. He tells a nurse to find Maggie and get the rest of his team down to the hybrid OR. “You’re going to get yourself into trouble,” Bekker tells Connor.

He goes to tell Lanik, who is just about to perform surgery in the hybrid OR. Understandably, Lanik is furious. “His gall bladder can wait,” a heated Connor says. “Bring him back next week.” Lanik still thinks Connor is being ridiculous. “Is your patient about to die because mine sure is,” Connor continues. He’s not taking no for an answer. He tells everyone in the hybrid OR to get Lanik’s patient out and re-prep the room for his patient. The doctors and nurses are caught off guard by the sudden change of plans.

This hybrid OR is definitely causing some DRAMA at Gaffney! The synopsis for the Nov. 14 episode reads: “Dr. Charles struggles to convince Dr. Choi that surgery isn’t always the answer. Dr. Rhodes finds himself in hot water with Goodwin when he disobeys her direct order. April becomes frustrated with Maggie when she continues to question her leadership role as the stand-in charge nurse. Dr. Manning suspects Dr. Halstead is keeping something from her.” Chicago Med season 4 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.