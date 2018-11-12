Exclusive Interview
‘DWTS’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Gushes Over Alexis & Alan’s Relationship: They Seem ‘In Love’

Alan Bersten and Alexis Ren’s relationship has EVERYONE at ‘DWTS’ buzzing, including judge Carrie Ann Inaba. Here’s what she told us EXCLUSIVELY about the romance!

“Seems like they’re in love!” Carrie Ann Inaba dished, regarding Dancing With The Stars partners Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten. The pair’s chemistry has been heating up on the show for weeks now, and during the Nov. 5 episode, Alan confirmed he had feelings for Alexis and they shared their first kiss. While the two have not revealed their relationship status, it’s no secret that something’s been brewing between them, and we’ll get a chance to see if anything’s progressed on Nov. 12.

Alexis and Alan are currently one of six teams competing for the Mirror Ball trophy, up against Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess, Joe Amabile and Jenna Johnson, Milo Manheim and Witney Carson, Evanna Lynch and Keo Mostepe and Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke. On Nov. 12, the teams will each dance twice — one new routine and one routine from earlier this season that they’re hoping to improve on. Alexis and Alan have consistently scored toward the top of the leaderboard all season long, so they have a lot to live up to as the season progresses!

However, Alexis and Alan have yet to receive a perfect 30 score this season, so that’s what they’re vying for during tonight’s Semifinals. Juan Pablo, Evanna and Milo have all gotten 30s, so Alexis is going to have to really step it up and impress the judges if she wants to stay on the same level as her top competitors.

Dancing With The Stars airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. on ABC. The season 27 finale is going down live in just one week on Nov. 19.