This is horrific. Brooklyn Nets star guard Caris LeVert landed wrong on his right leg during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. We’ve got the scary video of the gruesome injury.

One day after being taken out of a game for falling badly on his knee, Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Caris LeVert suffered a horrific injury during a game agains the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 12. He went up to block Jeff Teague on a shot near the net and landed wrong on his right leg as it twisted in a gruesome way. The 24-year-old is 6’10 so that’s a lot of person coming down on it. He sat up initially then laid back down on the court with his lands on his head, clearly in devastating pain.

Teammates could be seen huddling around Caris as medical attended came out to asses his condition. The audience at the Target Center fell nearly silent as all fans could sympathize about such a terrible injury and how much pain the player was in. He was eventually taken off the court via stretcher to be checked out and got a round of supportive applause from the crowd. The Nets tweeted out “Caris LeVert sustained a right leg injury and is being taken to a local hospital where he will undergo a full evaluation. Further updates will be issued as available.”

The injury occurred with 3.7 seconds left to go before the end of the first half at the Nets’ away game in Minneapolis. Before getting hurt, Caris had put up 10 points, five assists and four rebounds. The University of Michigan alum has been having a great season so far and has been averaging 19 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds in the 13 games he’s played for the Nets in 2018..

This injury comes a day after he was taken out of the Nets’ game against the Golden State Warriors where they lost 116-110. He fell on his knee in the third quarter and exited the game, but he and coach Kenny Atkinson felt he’d be fine to play against Minnesota. “It feels OK. I just fell on it a little bit, but I’ll be fine for the next game,” Caris — who was also playing through a head cold — later told reporters. “I think I was going to go back in the game. [But] I think we were down 20, 22 points, so I just didn’t go back in.”