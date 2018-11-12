Camila Mendes Slams Fan Who Trolled Her Relationship With Charles Melton — See Her Epic Clapback

Don’t come for Camila Mendes’ relationship! The ‘Riverdale’ star proved that she’s ready to defend her new romance to the end. See her clapback at a fan who went too far.

Camila Mendes, AKA Veronica Lodge on the hit show Riverdale, just snapped. The 24-year-old actress is happily dating her co-star, Charles Melton, 27, and she isn’t about to put up with any disapproving haters. When one fan decided to share their opinion on the newly-confirmed relationship, Camila clapped back. “I feel silly responding to this, but I also feel the impulse to tell you that you’re wrong. I’m happier than I’ve ever been in my life,” she said, to a fan who said she ‘looked happier’ with her ex. “It’s absurd to me that you call yourself a fan, yet your entire page is dedicated to disrespecting my relationship and my boyfriend, both of which you clearly know nothing about,” she added. Yep, Camila went there.

The Riverdale star went on to further defend her relationship, explaining her sour face in the specific photo the fan shared. “Charles and I were on our way to shoot a self tape, which he helped me with all day. Literally stopped everything he was doing to help me tape the perfect audition. I was running the lines in my head without even knowing there was a pap taking photos of us,” she revealed. It sounds like Charles might actually be the perfect boyfriend!

Camila and Charles first confirmed their relationship on Oct. 7, in an adorable Instagram post together. The two sparked a ton of romance rumors earlier this year when fans claimed to have seen the pair out and about together, but there were no more questions thanks to the cozy photo! In the snap, Camila snuggled up to Charles as he kissed her on the forehead. Camila wore a big smile on her face, as she wrapped her arms around. “Mine,” she wrote in the caption of the post, making the status of their relationship crystal clear.

thank you cami, you really snapped it pic.twitter.com/anYY3LuEFO — bia. (@lilicamifan) November 3, 2018

While it’s still to be seen whether or not Camila and Charles will ignite a romance on-screen, we’re loving them together IRL! Season three of Riverdale is in full swing, and fans are living for Camila’s every move on and off-screen. Just don’t go criticizing her relationship, or you’ll be met with a clapback message like the one above!