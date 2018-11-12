Brie Bella Reveals She’s Trying For Baby No. 2. With Hubby Daniel Bryan: ‘I Think It’s Time’

Brie Bella sweetly admitted that she has been happily trying to have a second child with husband Daniel Bryan when she gave an honest interview on the red carpet at the 2018 E! People’s Choice Awards.

Brie Bella, 34, would love to expand her family with husband Daniel Bryan, 37, and she admitted she’s been actively trying to get pregnant for the upcoming year during her recent appearance at the 2018 E! People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 11. “I might be doing a little baby making for no. 2,” Brie said to E! Online on the red carpet of the event. “Birdie’s 18-months, I’m gonna be 35 next week…I think it’s time!” Brie also revealed the gender she and Daniel are hoping for and talked about how thrilling it would be for their 18-month-old daughter, Birdie, to have a sibling. “My husband would love a boy, but because I have a sister I would love for Birdie to have a sister,” the Total Bellas star explained. “He’s dying to have a boy because he’s the last Danielson. I guess it’s very important for men to keep the name going.” See the video of Brie talking about having another baby here!

Brie was joined by her sister Nikki Bella, 34, during the PCA interview and her goals for the year 2019 are less personal than Brie’s. In the interview, the brunette beauty shared her thoughts on more business-oriented hopes. She admitted that she would love to “conquer more vineyards, boardrooms and the fashion industry.” Nikki’s break up with ex-fiance John Cena, 41, this year made major headlines and the WWE star explained that she turned to poetry to get through the tough time and started writing about her personal struggles during a girls’ trip to Lake Tahoe. “In Tahoe we were trying to conquer our fears,” she said. “It was just my surroundings, with the women, what has happened…stuff that happened in their lives and I literally just wrote that week being around everyone.”

Both sisters have been open about their professional and personal lives on their reality shows so it’s no surprise they would be so candid in their most recent interview. We can’t wait to see what 2019 brings to both of them. Seeing Brie and Daniel with another baby? What a thrilling way to spend the year!