Dan Crenshaw: 5 Things About Politician Who Pete Davidson Mocked & Apologized To On ‘SNL’

After joking about ex-Navy SEAL and Congressman-elect Dan Crenshaw’s war wound eye patch on ‘SNL,’ Pete Davidson had him on the show to apologize in person. We’ve got five things to know about the brave politician.

Pete Davidson caught a world of scorn when on Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update days before the Nov. 6 midterm elections he went over a list of “gross” candidates. He poorly joked that viewers would be surprised to know eye patch wearing Dan Crenshaw was a congressional candidate from Texas and not a “hitman in a porno movie. I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war or whatever.” The Texas Congressional candidate got two last laughs…he won his election and is headed to the U.S House of Representatives AND appeared on SNL as a good sport to accept Pete’s apology, while at the same time got off hilarious jokes mocking Pete. We’ve got five things to know about the ex Navy SEAL turned politician.

1. Dan has a sense of humor.

During his appearance on SNL, he thanked Pete for”‘making a Republican look good.” He then helped poke fun at the comedian’s failed romance with Ariana Grande, 25, by using her song “Breathin” as his phone ring tone. It went off during their seg and instead of answering it he said “‘I’m just gonna let it ring. It would be rude to let it go to voicemail.”

2. Dan lost his right eye while serving as a Navy SEAL in Afghanistan.

He served in the elite unit for ten years and did three tours of duty. In 2012 he lost his right eye when an IED exploded and underwent surgery to save the vision in his left eye. He now wears an eye patch over his missing right eye, which prompted Pete’s cruel joke.

3. Dan is a decorated military veteran.

Even after losing an eye from a wartime injury, he continued to serve his country in the military before retiring in 2016. During her service he received a Purple Heart, Navy Commendation Medal for his valor and two Bronze Star Medals.

4. Dan is now headed to Washington D.C. to represent Texas’ Second Congressional District.

He beat Democrat Todd Litton on Nov. 6 to replace retiring Rep. Ted Loa for a district that includes parts of Houston. After leaving the military, Dan received a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.

5. Dan has a new take on where the Republican party needs to go.

He told the Weekly Standard, “You keep electing old, rich, white people to the seat—you can expect the Republican party to be gone in 50 years. We can’t keep doing that. We have to make conservatism cool and exciting again.” While ve has been critical of President Donald Trump in the past, he now supports the tycoon but added that he doesn’t relate well to younger voters.