Victoria Beckham Struts In Lacy, White Top Under Pant Suit At The People’s Choice Awards

Spice up your … wardrobe? Posh Spice herself — aka Victoria Beckham — hit the red carpet for the People’s Choice Awards looking just as, well, posh as always.

She may not be heading on tour with the Spice Girls next summer, but Victoria Beckham still lives up to her 90’s nickname. Hitting the carpet for the E! Peoples’s Choice Awards, she opted to wear classy and chic white paint suit, with a very sexy, lacy white top underneath, which she revealed she custom made for herself and will be putting in her next collection. If you’re loving her hair, just know that it’s pretty damn fresh. Turns out, Vicky got her hair cut in the care ride over to the show! “So we are now doing hair and makeup in the car. A quick haircut,” Vic shred on her Instagram Stories as her hairstylist, Ken Paves, trimmed part of her hair on the side. Now, if that’s not posh, I don’t know what is!

Victoria is set to receive the first-ever E! People’s Choice Awards Fashion Icon Award, recognizing her work as the creative director of the Victoria Beckham brand and a global icon in the fashion world. When word got out that she’d be receiving the honor, Victoria shared her excitement with an official statement, saying, ““I feel so honored to be receiving the first-ever fashion icon award at the E! People’s Choice Awards. This year I am celebrating 10 years of my brand, and this is a wonderful way to mark that decade.” Amazing!

Of course, the other big news surrounding Vicky this week was the official announcement that she would not be reuniting with the Spice Girls in 2019 for a reunion tour in the UK. While the other women Mel B (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) and Mel C (Sporty Spice) will delight fans in Scotland, England, and Ireland with their iconic hits, Victoria sadly declined the invitation to come along, citing her business as the reason for her missing out on the fun. “Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012! I won’t be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year,” the fashionista wrote on social media. “I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X vb.”

While things may have changed with the band, something that will never change is just how effortlessly gorgeous Victoria is! Congrats again on the honor, girl!