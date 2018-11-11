Victoria Beckham Receives The First Ever Fashion Icon Award At PCAs

It was a big night for Victoria Beckham at the People’s Choice Awards — see her accepting the Fashion Icon award right here!

Congrats, Victoria Beckham! The 44-year-old may not be joining the Spice Girls on their new tour, but she is continuing her “girl power” message by helping women feel and look their best. Her clothing line is celebrating 10 years and now, she’s being honored with the very first ever Fashion Icon Award at the PCAs! The show took place on Nov. 11. in Santa Monica, Calif. and her message on stage was heartfelt and sincere.

“I aways told myself, dream big, and then dream even bigger,” she said on stage. AND THEN SHE SAID SOMEONE TOLD HER TO GIVE THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT, WHAT THEY REALLY, REALLY WANT.” Omg, we got the peace sign! We love her! “For all of the women who have been doubted or doubted themselves, this is for all of us.”

On the red carpet, Victoria told Giuliana Rancic, “It’s so good to be here, back in L.A. This is my second home! I’ve learned so much over the last 10 years — I’ve surrounded myself with strong woman. It’s about hard work. If I can do it, it’s proof anybody can do it. I’m passionate about what I do.” She continued, “It’s about empowering women, making them feel like the best version of themselves.” She looked gorgeous in a custom white suit that she said she is going to put in her next collection!

“I feel so honored to be receiving the first ever fashion icon award at The E! People’s Choice Awards. This year I am celebrating 10 Years of my brand, and this is a wonderful way to mark that decade,” Victoria said in a press release before the show. “I am so grateful to be the inaugural recipient — I love what I do, and love that I have been given the opportunity to empower women through my collections — November 11 will be a very special moment for me.”