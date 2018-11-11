Veteran’s Day 2018: What Stores & Businesses Are Open & Closed On The Holiday

If you need to make a shopping trip this Veteran’s Day, which is observed on Nov. 12, but have no idea what’s open and what’s not, don’t fret! All the information and special deals you need are right here!

Veteran’s Day 2018 is today, Sunday, Nov. 11, but it’s observed on Monday, Nov. 12 and we’re already wondering what kinds of stores and businesses will be open and closed on the holiday so luckily, after doing some research, we’ve got the answers here! From restaurants to grocery stores to banks, we narrowed down exactly where you can (and can’t ) go on the day we celebrate and honor the courageous men and women who served in the military and even scoped out some amazing deals!

Banks: Since Veteran’s Day is officially a bank holiday, most banks are closed. Nontraditional banks such as TD Bank with normal Sunday hours, will continue to remain open on the weekend but still be closed on Sunday.

Schools: Most schools are closed on Nov. 12.

Post Offices: All U.S. post offices are closed Nov.11, as always, and on Nov. 12 but other mail services such as UPS and Fedex will be open for delivery and pick up.

Courts: Court houses are closed on Nov. 12.

Libraries: Most libraries will be open on Nov. 11 but closed on Nov. 12.

National Parks: All national parks are open on both days and even offer free admission to veterans on Nov. 11.

Grocery Stores: Most grocery stores will be open with regular hours on Nov. 11 and 12.

Restaurants: Many restaurants will remain open on Sunday and Monday and some may even have special deals! Some chain restaurants where military veterans have the opportunity to get a free meal on Monday include the following:

Applebee’s – On Nov. 11, the restaurant’s goal is to serve one million free meals to veterans, including full-sized entrees from eight menu items such as a bacon cheeseburger, a 6-ounce sirloin, and fiesta lime chicken.

Denny’s – From 5 a.m. until noon on Nov. 12, military veterans and active military can build and purchase a grand slam meal for free.

Buffalo Wild Wings – On Nov. 11, they’re offering a free small order of either traditional or boneless wings and fries to armed service members

California Pizza Kitchen – Veterans get a free meal on Nov. 11 and they can choose from six popular pizza choices, four full-sized salads or pasta choices. They also get a buy-one-get-one-free coupon that can be used later from Nov. 12 through Nov. 18.

Chili’s – On Nov. 11, veterans can get a free meal from a variety of options, including burgers and chicken crispers.

Cracker Barrel – If veterans buy a meal, they can get a free Goo Goo Cluster Latte or double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake on Nov. 11.

Dunkin’ Donuts – The popular coffee shop is offering a free donut to veterans and active military duty on Nov. 11. They’re also offering a month’s worth of K-Cup coffee pods to a dozen franchisees who have served the country.

Little Caesar’s – Veterans get a free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo, which includes four slices of pepperini pizza and a 20-ounce drink, on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

On the Border – Veterans can make a free “create-your-own” combo meal on Nov. 11.

Outback Steakhouse – If veterans show their military ID on Nov. 11, they can receive a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage.

Red Robin – Veterans can get a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and steak fries if they show their military ID on Nov. 11.

Red Lobster – Any veteran can get a either a free appetizer or free dessert item on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12.

Starbucks – Veterans get a free tall coffee on Nov. 11.

Other places that are open and offer special military deals include department stores, movie theaters, hair salons, and online stores that can be found here.

Thank you to all our courageous veterans and active military who have helped to make this country a better place! Happy Veteran’s Day!