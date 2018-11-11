Travis Scott Reveals He Was Majorly ‘Freaked Out’ By Kylie Jenner’s Placenta During Stormi’s Birth

While on ‘Ellen,’ Travis Scott admitted that he freaked out over Kylie Jenner’s placenta during the birth of Stormi! Watch the new father talk about the birthing process here!

Travis Scott opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about the whole baby-delivering process, and there was one thing that unnerved him when it came to welcoming Stormi Webster into the world: the placenta. On his Nov. 12 appearance on ELLEN, Travis revealed that Kris Jenner walked him through what he should expect during Kylie Jenner‘s childbirth. “There’s like this thing called the placenta that I’ve just been hearing about,” he told Ellen. “Oh my God, so I was like fearful of that. But I cut the umbilical cord, and she held it down — mama KJ. She’s the best, man.” And when Ellen asked him if the placenta freaked him out, Travis silently nodded. Check out the whole, hilarious segment below!

We reported earlier how Kylie and Travis sparked major engagement rumors when the reality TV star was caught out and about with a ring on THAT finger. Kylie was spotted wearing a diamond-filled ring on her wedding finger while she was strolling into her Miami Beach hotel on Nov. 10. Despite her ring, apparently Travis did not pop the question, according to sources who spoke to TMZ on the matter.

And in terms of his relationship with Kylie, things have never been better. In fact, Travis recently lavished Kylie with hundreds of roses inside her home. “Travis is more in love with Kylie than ever before. He has been super romantic lately and Kylie loves it,” a source close to the rapper told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kylie has never experienced a relationship that has been with anyone so sweet, kind, loyal, romantic or generous. She really loves Travis.”

We’ll keep you posted on all of the latest news about Travis and Kylie. In the meantime, check out all of Travis’ pics in our gallery above.