Tiny Still Fears T.I. Will Cheat On Her Again: She’s Always ‘Snooping’ On His Phone & Computer

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris hasn’t been feeling as secure as she’d like in her relationship with T.I. and she worries that he’s still capable of infidelity despite how great things are in their marriage.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, has been enjoying her many recent romantic moments with hubby T.I., 38, but it turns out she still has worries about the rapper cheating on her again in the future. “Tiny always has this nagging doubt deep down that T.I is going to cheat on her again some day, and there’s really nothing he can do or say to make her believe otherwise,” a source close to Tiny EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “That’s just always been the way between the two of them, they’ve always had this jealous streak, and it’s probably part of the reason why they have such a crazy good sex life, as twisted as it may sound. They’re both always trying to make sure that they’re the best in bed, that they’re the wildest and freakiest, and that the other person doesn’t go off somewhere else looking for sex—it isn’t the healthiest of relationship dynamics, but it works somehow for them.”

Their fear-based relationship dynamic has also been causing Tiny to keep tabs on T.I. “Tiny is always trying to snoop on Tip’s phone and computer, and check out what he’s looking at on Instagram, and she won’t be happy that he’s been liking Bernice [Burgos]s’ photos, as she can’t stand that woman,” the source continued. “To say Tiny loathes Bernice would be an understatement, it drives her crazy that Tip still looks at her pictures, Tiny thinks she’s pure trash, and she can’t even bear to hear her name spoken.

T.I. and Bernice reportedly had a fling while he was going through some rocky times with Tiny. Tiny even filed for divorce from him but it was soon put on hold as the two seemed to work things out. Now, they seem to be more in love than ever and have been showcasing it to the world through social media and their reality television series, Friends & Family Hustle. Tiny also recently took the time to go visit T.I. all the way in South Africa as he films his upcoming movie, Monster Hunter.