Shay Mitchell Slays In Burnt Orange, Plunging Dress With Matching Sultry Makeup At PCAs

Pretty little Shay! Shay Mitchell stunned on the PCAs red carpet rocking a gorgeous burnt orange dress and matching eye makeup.

Shay Mitchell looked gorgeous at the People’s Choice Awards wearing a long, burnt orange/red gown by an Australian designer. The unique dress mixed black and burnt orange, with black fringe and ruffles decorating the dress. The plunging, sleeveless gown was a favorite of the E! fashion panel, as they raved over her look before reading the Best Tour PCA winner. “It was the only dress I tried on!” Shay explained to the panel made up of Jeannie Mai, Zana Roberts Rossi, and Nina Parker. “I don’t even know if there was another option! Monica [Rose] handed it to me, and I wore it!” Well, it certainly worked perfectly for her, as the tan goddess rocked fiery red eye makeup to go with the outfit.

The panel also pointed out Shay’s enviable glow! Her highlighter was certainly on point, and the ladies discussed Shay’s use of sparkles and glow in exchange for jewels. “I love a little body glow!” Shay exclaimed. “It’s got the match the face.” It sure did, she was a glowing queen! Shay did rock a pair of monochromatic, modern earrings that were oversized gold squares. They easily caught out eyes since her hair was pulled back tightly in an Ariana Grande-inspired ponytail. She added that she couldn’t wait to dance to the performances during the People’s Choice Awards, saying, “I can dance in this dress! I can dance in anything!”

Hopefully she’s ready for it, because Nicki Minaj will be opening the PCAs with what is sure to be an incredible, electric performance. Plus, Rita Ora and John Legend, will be gracing the stage, and they always deliver! Make sure you watch the People’s Choice Awards at 9 PM ET, on E!