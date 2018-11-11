Gallery
Hollywood Life

20 Sexiest People’s Choice Awards Dresses Of All-Time: Jennifer Lopez & More

Jennifer Lopez
REX/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater, in Los Angeles 2017 People's Choice Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Jan 2017
Lea Michele arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Nokia Theatre, in Los Angeles Peoples Choice Awards Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA
Vanessa Hudgens 42nd Annual People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, America - 06 Jan 2016 WEARING KAYAT
Blake Lively 43rd Annual People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Jan 2017 WEARING ELIE SAAB SAME OUTFIT AS SARA SAMPAIO ON THE CATWALK *6053014az View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Senior Entertainment Editor

The People’s Choice Awards are back! Every year, the PCAs features so many iconic red carpet looks. From Jennifer Lopez to Priyanka Chopra, let’s take a look back at some of the sexiest looks ever!

The 44th E! People’s Choice Awards will air Nov. 11 at 9 p.m. ET. This year is sure to bring out some of the most amazing looks we’ve ever seen. The PCAs are always a place for our favorite A-listers to show off their fierce and most fashionable dresses. On the 2017 PCAs red carpet, Jennifer Lopez sizzled in a black gown with a sheer beaded bust. That same year, Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke wowed in a sexy black gown with lace detailing.

Blake Lively won the Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress award at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards and brought her fashion A-game, as always. She was the queen of the night in a black long-sleeve dress that was both sheer and covered in fringe detailing. Has there ever been a red carpet that Blake hasn’t slayed?!

Priyanka Chopra always brings it on the red carpet, and she slayed at the 2016 PCAs in a silver and gold sequined dress. She’s rocked some fantastic looks on the red carpet, and we can’t wait to see her wedding gown! Julianne Hough dazzled in a skintight off-the-shoulder black gown in 2016 as well. Christina Milian spiced things up with a purple sequined gown on the 2016 People’s Choice Awards red carpet. The dress featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

Lea Michele dazzled in a pop of color in a pink mini dress at the 2013 PCAs. Taylor Swift looked like a princess in a plunging white gown that year. What will the stars wear this year?! Tune in and find out! Take a look at more of the sexiest People’s Choice Awards dresses ever in our gallery above!