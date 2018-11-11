20 Sexiest People’s Choice Awards Dresses Of All-Time: Jennifer Lopez & More

The People’s Choice Awards are back! Every year, the PCAs features so many iconic red carpet looks. From Jennifer Lopez to Priyanka Chopra, let’s take a look back at some of the sexiest looks ever!

The 44th E! People’s Choice Awards will air Nov. 11 at 9 p.m. ET. This year is sure to bring out some of the most amazing looks we’ve ever seen. The PCAs are always a place for our favorite A-listers to show off their fierce and most fashionable dresses. On the 2017 PCAs red carpet, Jennifer Lopez sizzled in a black gown with a sheer beaded bust. That same year, Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke wowed in a sexy black gown with lace detailing.

Blake Lively won the Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress award at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards and brought her fashion A-game, as always. She was the queen of the night in a black long-sleeve dress that was both sheer and covered in fringe detailing. Has there ever been a red carpet that Blake hasn’t slayed?!

Priyanka Chopra always brings it on the red carpet, and she slayed at the 2016 PCAs in a silver and gold sequined dress. She’s rocked some fantastic looks on the red carpet, and we can’t wait to see her wedding gown! Julianne Hough dazzled in a skintight off-the-shoulder black gown in 2016 as well. Christina Milian spiced things up with a purple sequined gown on the 2016 People’s Choice Awards red carpet. The dress featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

Lea Michele dazzled in a pop of color in a pink mini dress at the 2013 PCAs. Taylor Swift looked like a princess in a plunging white gown that year. What will the stars wear this year?! Tune in and find out! Take a look at more of the sexiest People’s Choice Awards dresses ever in our gallery above!