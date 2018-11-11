Rita Ora Gives Red Hot Performance Of ‘Let You Love Me’ At People’s Choice Awards

Rita Ora brought it home tonight at the PCAs with her performance of her brand new single, ‘Let You Love Me!’ She was a star of the night!

Rita Ora took the PCAs stage in a fiery suit to perform her hit “Let You Love Me!” The red hot performance featured Rita in a red power suit with black sunglasses singing next to a box filled with men dancing on the top. She showed off her incredible vocals with the emotional lyrics as stunning dancers surrounded her throughout the performance. “Let You Love Me” is Rita’s final single release before her album, Phoenix, drops on Nov. 23rd! Toward the end of the performance, Rita rocked just one sleeve of the red jacket, showing some skin and her leather red bustier. Her blonde lockers were up in a ponytail throughout the performance and when the lights came on, we saw her lips were also a bombshell red.

Rita stunned on the PCA red carpet in an epic Versace duck egg gown that was embellished with gown leaves. She rocked matching boots, that were also in the light blue, and featured the same gold details. The singer was totally feelin’ herself as she broke out into some dance moves during her walk down the red carpet! Speaking of feeling herself, Rita was an all-star in the few clips we have seen so far of her performance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show! At the after-party, Rita was equally as sparkling in a sexy gown that showed off a ton of skin.

Rita’s highly-anticipated album will include her already fan-favorite hits, “Girls,” “Anywhere” and “Your Song.” The 27-year-old Brit definitely delivered this new single, “Let You Love Me,” so it’s pretty clear this album is going to be amazing!