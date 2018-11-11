‘RHOA’: Gregg Leakes Falls Ill At The Grand Opening Of NeNe’s New Boutique

The ladies traveled to Miami to surprise NeNe at her first comedy show since Gregg’s diagnosis, and it’s a good thing they did because their support was needed when he fell ill the following day.

Poor NeNe Leakes. Less than 24 hours after she hit the comedy stage for the first time since Gregg‘s diagnosis, he fell ill. Fortunately, many of NeNe’s Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars were also in Miami for her show, so they provided both NeNe and Gregg with some support during the Nov. 11 episode. Before the comedy show, which is when Cynthia, Kandi, Eva and Marlo surprised NeNe, Gregg told everyone that he hadn’t eaten in three days because he had trouble keeping anything down. But even so, he wanted to make sure he was there to support NeNe for her return to the comedy stage. And as Porsha pointed out, he seemed to be in “high spirits.” But the next day, when NeNe was throwing an event for the opening of her new boutique, Gregg felt light headed and went outside to seek some fresh air. Fortunately, he didn’t pass out or anything, but he certainly seemed under the weather. And as soon as they saw him go outside, the ladies rallied around him, got him some water and started telling jokes so he’d laugh and get in a better mood. Poor Gregg.

Meanwhile, Porsha enjoyed some more time with her boyfriend, Dennis, as they were also in Miami to celebrate her birthday weekend. He gifted her with a watch and diamond necklace, so she seemed pretty happy. He still hasn’t proposed yet, but he asked if he could meet her mom, so we have a feeling it’ll happen soon. And speaking of Dennis, Porsha told the ladies about her new man and they were all excited for her, but Kandi told Porsha to pump the brakes on the marriage talk. She suggested Porsha let Dennis take the steering wheel when it comes to proposing and when to do it. Then, when Kandi called her husband Todd to tell him about their evening, she hinted at knowing some “tea” about Dennis, but she said she was going to mind her own business and not get involved in Porsha’s relationship. Yikes.

And that wasn’t the only surprise of the night. Believe it or not, Marlo and Porsha actually got along with each other this time around. Porsha was the one who invited Marlo, because she didn’t want to be petty. Instead, she wanted to make this Miami trip about NeNe and showing her some support. Of course, Marlo acted entitled when trying to get the biggest hotel room of those that were given to them — she actually hijacked Porsha’s room — but other than that small bit of drama, Porsha and Marlo got along quite nicely. They even partied together at a club one night and Marlo met Dennis. Thus far, Marlo’s the only one to have met him. And Marlo said she absolutely loves Dennis. So this could be a start to a beautiful friendship between Marlo and Porsha. Who would have thought?!

