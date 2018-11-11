Bella Hadid, Elsa Hosk & More Celebs Who’ve Shown Tons Of Cleavage In Plunging Dresses

Bella Hadid, Elsa Hosk, Olivia Culpo and more of our fave celebs love a low neckline! See some of the hottest plunging dresses worn by the stars!

Sometimes you just want to show a bit of skin! One of the easiest ways to do that (especially once the weather gets colder!) is by rocking a plunging neckline. Celebs like Bella Hadid, Olivia Culpo, and Elsa Hosk have basically mastered the art of flaunting cleavage in down-to-there necklines and the results are always super sexy.

In fact, all three of these women rocked plunging necklines on dresses just this past week alone! Hadid had all eyes on her at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after-party on Nov. 8 when she showed up in a sheer, sparkly gown that featured a deep v-neck that reached all the way down to her belly button. She opted to go braless underneath, which made her nipples fully visible under the see-through fabric. The model rounded out the look with silver shoes and a matching mini purse.

Hosk, another VS model, also sported a seriously low-cut neckline one day after Hadid did. She attended the #REVOLVEAwards in Las Vegas on Nov. 9 in a black leather mini dress. Her plunging neckline also dropped all the way down to her waist, which was cinched in with a belt. Hosk paired her polka-dotted dress with black pumps and silver earrings.

Then on Nov. 10, it was Culpo who we couldn’t take our eyes off of! The Model Squad star walked the red carpet for the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles wearing a blue velvet gown. The dress featured an exaggerated sweetheart neckline, so while it wasn’t quite as deep as Hadid and Hosk’s, it still accentuated her cleavage nicely.

Want to see even more of the sexiest dresses with plunging necklines? Then get clicking through the gallery above!