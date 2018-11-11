JWoww, Nikki & Brie Bella & More Stars Slay The People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet

The People’s Choice Awards is about to be underway & so many celebs have dressed to the nines for the red carpet! Check out all of the arrivals right here!

The 2018 People’s Choice Awards is finally here! And while the actual ceremony has yet to get underway, so many celebs have putted on their Sunday best and slayed on the red carpet. That’s right, so many nominees and other attendees arrived in stunning gowns, outfits, and ensembles. One of our favorite outfits on the red carpet tonight belonged to none other than Giuliana Rancic. She stunned wearing a shiny metallic outfit. Another stand-out was JWoww! Taking to the red carpet, the Jersey Shore star wore a beige dress that was the epitome of glamour. Meanwhile, Nikki Bella made a glamorous appearance wearing a tight red dress.

While there were so many winners tonight on the red carpet, not everyone will be so lucky in the awards show portion. As for who will take home the gold tonight, so many categories are up in the air. Will Drake emerge as the Male Artist of 2018? Will Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Taylor Swift or Ariana Grande be crowned the Female Artist of 2018? Time — and not a lot of it — will tell!

However one of the night’s biggest honorees is definitely walking with some amazing recognition. Bryan Stevenson will be given the 2018 E! People’s Choice Awards trophy for the People’s Champion Award. In celebration of his work involving criminal justice reform, Bryan will be presented the award with collaborator John Legend.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest winners from tonight’s ceremony. In the meantime, check out all of the star-studded arrivals in our gallery above.