People’s Choice Awards: Best Dressed — See Katherine McNamara, Chrissy Teigen & More

From Nicki Minaj to Chrissy Teigen to the Kardashians, the People’s Choice Awards were star studded! See the best outfits of the night below!

The E! People’s Choice Awards was held live from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday, November 11, and there were tons of major stars who stunned on the red carpet. We saw Melissa McCarthy, who is getting the The People’s Icon of 2018 award, and Victoria Beckham, who is getting the well-deserved Fashion Icon Award. See all the best looks in the gallery of photos attached above!

Nicki Minaj and Rita Ora both looked stunning on the red carpet before hitting the stage for sexy performances. There were so many looks that were unforgettable — Amber Valletta, Camila Mendes, Chrissy Teigen, Leighton Meester, Sabrina Carpenter, Sarah Silverman, and Shay Mitchell all looked so pretty! Katherine McNamara wore a tuxedo-inspired black sequin mini dress with a low-cut neckline! Kat Graham wore a gorgeous dark green dress that showed off her cleavage! Busy Philipps wore a black turtleneck and full black skirt by Christian Siriano. Chic and classic!

Nikki Bella wore a stunning red dress, along with a sleek ponytail and bold red lip. Her sister Brie Bella wore a black and white look with a sexy cutout on her waist. Erin Lim wore a gorgeous black sequin dress with a feathered skirt. Red carpet host Giuliana Rancic wore a silver sequin mini and looked totally hot! Her makeup focused on a nude lip and a dramatic eye. Susan Kelechi Watson from This Is Us wore an ombre mini with a featured neckline from Georges Chakra. Gorgeous! This is the first big awards show of the season, and we can’t wait for many more red carpets!