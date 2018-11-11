Nicki Minaj Hits On Michael B Jordan While Wearing Bondage Versace Dress At PCAs

After a super sexy performance, Nicki Minaj changed into an even sexier dress at the People’s Choice Awards, and basically asked out Michael B. Jordan in the process. See her outfit below!

Nicki Minaj, 35, looked so hot at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards! She stunned at the show, which was held live on Nov. 11 from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif. She opened the show with her song “Dip” featuring Tyga. She wore a black leather skirt, knee-high boots, and a sheer black top. She rocked hot pink hair that was down to her waist, styled in tight curls. She looked amazing!

At the show, Nicki was nominated for Female Artist of 2018 and Queen was nominated for Album of 2018. Surprising no one, Nicki won Female Artist of the year! She took the stage wearing a sheer lace dress with leather buckles — it was skin tight and showed off her curves, plus showcased her sexy cleavage. “Shout out to Donatella Versace for custom making this dress for me tonight, and shoutout to Michael B. Jordan, who is taking it off me tonight.” WOW! I think that’s news to Michael B. Jordan, but we’re into it! We’re gonna need a reaction tweet from him ASAP!

The long pink hair from her performance transformed into a short bob with bangs! She can pull off any look to perfection! See more of the best dressed stars from the People’s Choice Awards in the gallery attached above! Nicki skipped the red carpet, but this sheer lace look more than made up for it!