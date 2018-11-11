Melania Trump Hurt By Michelle Obama Who Dismissed Her Feelings About Being ‘Bullied’ In Interview

Michelle Obama couldn’t relate to Melania Trump when she said she was ‘the most bullied person in the world.’ A source close to the first lady told HL EXCLUSIVELY that she’s upset.

Michelle Obama honestly admitted that she can’t relate to Melania Trump‘s comments about being the “most bullied person in the world.” A source close to Melania told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how she reacted to Michelle calling her out over her hyperbolic claims. “Melania thinks it’s really sad that Michelle felt the need to diss her over her bullied comments, but at the same time she believes it was inevitable,” our source told us. “The Obamas had always been very kind to her but Donald had told her she could never really trust them and that they really weren’t her friends, and it would only be a matter of time before they showed her their true colors.”

When it comes down to it, Melania feels that the Obamas received better press, something the Trumps have not enjoyed. “Melania feels Michelle and Barack had a much easier time when they were in office, as the media were always writing gushing reports about everything they did, but with Donald’s administration it is the exact opposite,” our source went on to say.

This all started when Michelle was asked in a recent interview if she could relate to Melania’s claims about being bullied, and she responded, “I can’t. I wrote about the fact that how I learned not to take myself so seriously in this role. I would meet military families, and spend time on bases. I would see the sacrifice that these families would make and the hardships that they would bare because they would have a loved one serving and dying and putting their life at risk. I admired them and it made me feel like, ‘let me not complain out loud about anything that is happening to me.’” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Melania. In the meantime, check out her best style moments in our gallery above.