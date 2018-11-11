Meghan Markle Covers Baby Bump In Coat & Reunites With Kate Middleton For Remembrance Day

While Meghan Markle has been all about flaunting her baby bump, she kept it hidden in a black coat for somber Remembrance Day events in London. We’ve got the pic.

Meghan Markle was on hand the help honor British war dead, showing her respect for the fallen in the Nov. 11 Remembrance Day ceremonies in London. The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex wore a chic black Givenchy coat to cover up her growing belly for the wreath laying service at the Cenotaph, where she looked gorgeous yet appropriate for the solemn occasion. Husband Prince Harry was not alongside her, as he was laying wreaths for fallen war veterans alongside brother Prince William and father Prince Charles at the somber ceremony.

That meant their wives watched the service from a balcony above, and Meghan was seated in a separate box apart from the senior royals. She shared the spotlight next to German president’s wife Elke Büdenbender, while Queen Elizabeth and future Queen Consorts Camilla Duchess of Cornwall and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton flanked the monarch on either side. Kate looked regal in dark navy military inspired coat dress with silver buttons at the waist and an elegant white collar. The 36-year-old lost three great uncles in World War I and looked noticeably moved by the occasion, with sad eyes and biting her lip to hold back tears.

The night before Meghan put her bump on full display during the Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall. The 37-year-old wore a black off the shoulder dress and spent many of her moments standing cupping he growing baby belly with her hands. She appeared far more serious at the Cenotaph ceremony, making sure the attention was on the event and not the future royal she’s carrying.

It was the first time we’ve seen how much her bump grown in the 10 days since Meghan and Harry ended their two week tour of Australia and Oceana. The newlyweds announced on the first day of the marathon journey that they’re expecting a baby in the spring of 2019, and the former Suits actress couldn’t contain her joy. She beamed as she cupped her growing belly at many events she attended throughout the tour, and proud husband Harry even admitted to a fan that he’s hoping they have a little girl. Aww!