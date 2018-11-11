Lil Wayne & Halsey brought down the house on ‘SNL’ performing ‘Can’t Be Broken’! Watch their epic live performance below!

What a collaboration! Lil Wayne brought Halsey on the show to sing the chorus of his hit song “Can’t Be Broken” on SNL, and not only did she slay with her vocals, Lil Wayne delivered the heat with his rendition. Seriously, it was one of the best performance of the entire season. At the end of his powerful performance, Lil Wayne said, “To all the veterans, thank you.” Watch his epic performance below!

Lil Wayne recently revealed that when he was just 12 years old, he attempted suicide by shooting himself in the chest. On the track “Let It All Work Out” from his most recent album The Carter V, Lil Wayne raps, “I found my momma’s pistol where she always hide it / I cry, put it to my head and thought about it / Nobody was home to stop me, so I called my auntie / Hung up, then put the gun up to my heart and pondered / Too much was on my conscience to be smart about it / Too torn apart about it, I aim where my heart was pounding / I shot it, and I woke up with blood all around me.”

In terms of SNL, this season has had some amazing musical guests… and some interesting performances. Kanye West performed “I Love It” with Lil Pump while dressed as a Perrier bottle. Perrier? More like Perri-Ye, right? You can watch the whole musical performance right here.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest SNL sketches and performances. In the meantime, check out all of the latest photos from this season of the variety series in our gallery above.