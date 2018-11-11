During a hilarious ‘SNL’ sketch about consent, Lil Wayne & Future rapped about their love of booty with permission! Watch it here!

Lil Wayne and Future joined forces on SNL to rap a few bars about getting consent before getting physical. In the song that was all about loving booty “with permission,” Future rapped that he’s “bound to have respect, boundaries” and he’s “on the hunt for consent like a bounty.” Meanwhile, Lil Wayne went on to rap that “respect is the game, and booty is the scrimmage / and I play good defense if that booty get offended / Love that booty tender, never get aggressive / That booty got insurance, that booty is progressive.” Watch the hilarious sketch below!

While host Liev Schreiber knocked it out of the park in the various sketches, he had a lackluster openin monologue. Previously, during Jonah Hill‘s opening monologue, there was definitely a joke aimed at Pete Davidson’s breakup. While Jonah is lounging about in the Five-Timers Club with alum Tina Fey, Drew Barrymore and Candice Bergen, Candice orders another “Pete Davidson” drink, a cocktail she describes as having “a lot going on but it gets the job done.”

Before that, Seth Meyers made a huge revelation — apparently, Kanye West acted in a sketch where he interrupted people at awards show before he actually interrupted people at awards shows in real life. He explained, “And so we did this sketch, and had Kanye interrupt the Kids Choice Awards, the Nobel Prize. He interrupted the state fairs because he was upset his pumpkin didn’t win. Fantastic and great experience. But here’s the thing, here’s the reason I will never be surprised by Kanye. That sketch was in 2007, and he interrupted Taylor Swift in 2009.”

🎶 SO SHAKE THAT BOOTY 🎶

🎶 (IF YOU WANNA) 🎶 #SNL pic.twitter.com/e8ncOsuZXJ — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 11, 2018

