Kylie Jenner Sparks Rumors She Married Travis Scott With Diamond Encrusted Ring — Pics

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner turned heads and sparked some serious engagement/marriage rumors on Nov. 10 when she stepped out in Miami Beach wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger. Is she taking the next step with Travis Scott?

Is Kylie Jenner, 22, engaged? Or even married?! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star definitely had fans asking those questions when she was seen wearing a diamond encrusted ring on her wedding finger as she was walking into her hotel in Miami Beach on Nov. 10. Kylie is currently on tour with baby daddy Travis Scott, 26, and now that she’s wearing some impressive jewelry we can’t help but think the two may be taking things to the next level. Although there’s been no confirmation or denial from the couple, sources told TMZ that their relationship is going great but the rapper did not propose to his lady. Check out the pics of Kylie’s ring here!

Kylie and Travis may not be engaged or married just yet, but their relationship does indeed seem better than it’s ever been. Kylie proved that when she posted a video that showed her home full of bouquets of red roses that were most likely from Travis. The new mom made sure Travis’ track “Hell of a Night” was playing in the video and fans couldn’t help but think that the romantic gesture only added to the fact that they may be engaged or married. Sources further told TMZ, however, that the gesture was to celebrate Kylie’s makeup company Kylie Cosmetics’ new partnership with Ulta Beauty.

Kylie and their nine-month-old daughter Stormi will be tagging along on Travis’ Astroworld tour in the states until Dec. 22. Then they will most likely come home for the Christmas season which should be an exciting one since it’s their first with little Stormi.