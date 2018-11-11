Sofia Richie Vs. Kourtney Kardashian: Which Of Scott Disick’s Ladies Looks Sexier In Crop Tops?

Dating Scott Disick isn’t the only thing Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian have in common — they also both know how to rock a crop top to perfection! See their best ab-baring pics here.

Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian both love wearing crop tops, and with their toned bodies, we don’t blame them! The ladies actually have a pretty similar sense of style, and we’ve rounded up some of their best crop top looks above. Whether it’s heading to the gym, heating up the red carpet, or hanging on the beach, both ladies have rocked ab-baring tops to perfection on a number of occasions. Click through the gallery above and decide who YOU think is the queen of crop tops!

Clearly, Sofia and Kourtney have similar taste in men, too, as they’ve both been in longterm relationships with Scott Disick. While Kourt dated Scott on and off for NINE years until their 2015 split, Sofia has been with the 35-year-old steadily for more than a year now. It’s no secret that this love triangle has caused a bit of tension — when Scott introduced Sofia to the kids he shares with Kourtney, Kourt made it clear she was not happy. However, now that Sofia and Scott are more serious, it looks like she’s coming around.

In fact, all three stars even got together for a dinner in Malibu earlier this month. Although it was reported that things looked a bit “tense” throughout the meal, the dinner was meant to “get the elephant out of the room” and clear the air for Kourtney and Sofia, especially since the 20-year-old spends so much time with Kourt and Scott’s kids.

“Scott could tell Sofia was anxious [about the dinner], so he was really sweet and did his best to comfort her as much as possible,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He let her know he was on her side no matter what.” Awww!