Kim Kardashian & Khloe Kardashian: The Sexy Sisters Battle It Out For Smallest Waist At PCAs

Slay sisters! Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian showed off their tiny waists in sexy outfits at the People’s Choice Awards!

Leave it to Kim and Khloe Kardashian to totally steal the show at the People’s Choice Awards! With their die-hard fans voting Keeping Up the Best Reality TV Series, these sisters were dressed to the nines to accept the award. KKW and Koko contrasted in black and white ensembles. Khloe rocked a strapless while gown with a major slit up the side and her hair in her iconic half-up, half-down ‘do and massive hoops, while Kim was wild in a sheer body suit that featured a zebra-like print. Her hair was on top of her head in a long dark ponytail. Both Kardashian sisters looked sexy AF, and it’s clear they are working hard in the gym!

When the girls, along with their sisters Kendall and Kourtney, and their mom Kris, took the stage to accept their award from BFF Chrissy Teigen, Kim took the mic to make a plea for prayers surrounding the devastating fires in Los Angeles. “Thank you guys so much. It’s been a really rough week in our homes in Calabasas, our hearts are broken from the horrific shootings and those who have lost their lives and homes, as well as the hundreds of thousands of us who have been evacuated from our homes. Action is necessary,” an emotional Kim said to the crowd of fans and fellow celebs. “Anything we can do help, no form of help is too small. Our country is stronger when it comes together, and we must continue to reach out and help each other in these trying times.”

Kim continued, “We dedicate this win to the fire fighters, law enforcement and first responders.” Her sisters and mom nodded along and applauded Kim for her emotional speech. Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kris were all forced to evacuate their homes on Thursday and Friday after the Woosley Fire rampaged through Calabasas and into Malibu. As it has raged on, 170,000 people have been evacuated from their homes. The KarJenners are unsure of the state of their homes at this time, but you can visit supportlafd.org to help those who have been displaced.