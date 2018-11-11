Khloe Kardashian To Fans: ‘Hold On To Every Genuine Person’ Amidst Drama With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian’s been going through a lot of emotions in her relationship with Tristan Thompson. She’s advising fans to ‘hold on to every genuine person,” as their romance seems to be on course again.

Khloe Kardashian is a big fan of inspirational mantras and her latest one could be applied in so many ways. The 34-year-old took to her Instagram stories on Nov. 11 to share a message about holding “genuine” people close. “Hold on to every genuine person you find. This generation has people driven by ego, money and status. As a result good souls are ruined daily. Keep your head up and be conscious of the energy you give out and connect with,” the reality star shared with her legion of 82 million IG followers.

It looks like Khloe still considers Tristan a “genuine” person she can hold on to as they made it through a recent rocky patch. She sent out another cryptic message on her IG on Oct. 29 that read, “I think the funniest and realist thing I’ve realized lately is how troubling idealization can be. every person is just…a person. The very people you want to impress or be a part of are just people. Even if they seem wildly intimidating because of the way they look or because of their reputation, every one is just a person. human.” Ahh Khloe and her mantras. If it’s helping her with self-actualization as the couple moves past his his cheating scandal from last spring, then more power to it. Though it sure doesn’t help that the drama is literally now playing out on episodes of Keeping up With The Kardashians so Khloe and her family have to relive it all over again.

Khloe’s been having some sleepless nights recently, but not because of anything Tristan has done. A massive wildfire threatened her home on Nov. 9, and even burned all the way up to the property line on sister Kim Kardashian‘s Hidden Hills estate. The sisters evacuated together and Kim later shared a photo holding tightly on to Khloe’s seven-month-old daughter True Thompson. She gave her a cheek kiss and captioning the pic “Trying to get my mind off of this fire and snuggling with my niece. We are all safe and that’s all that matters.”

The Good American Jeans founder has been helping out some VERY “genuine” people by giving back to the firefighters who worked not only to save her home but thousands of others threatened by wildfires in Southern California. She headed to the store and bought eyedrops, water, granola bars, chapstick, and energy drinks and donated them to firefighters battling the blazes. What a big heart Khloe has! She took a series of IG stories videos of her in the Calabasas grocery store making the purchases and then heading to drop them off. She then advised fans in the SoCal area how they too can help out firefighters who have worked tirelessly to save homes, pets and land.