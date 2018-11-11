Kendall Jenner Looks Stunning In Black Jumpsuit At People’s Choice Awards

Kendall looked chic and sophisticated at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards. See her gorgeous outfit below!

Kendall Jenner, 23, looked amazing at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards, which was held live from Santa Monica on Nov. 11. Kendall took the stage alongside Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and mom Kris as Keeping Up with the Kardashians won Reality Show Of 2018. She wore a cool, strapless tulle top over flared cargo pants. She can wear anything and look totally perfect! Her hair was styled in an undone topknot and her makeup was fresh and glowing.

Kim spoke for the family on stage, saying: “It’s been a really rough week in our home in Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and our neighbors in Thousand Oaks and Malibu. Our hearts are broken from the horrific shootings and those who have lost their lives and homes as well as the hundreds of thousands of us that have been evacuated from the devastating fires that are currently burning.” She continued, “Action is necessary, so anything that we can do to help, as simple as donating to the many organizations that are collecting supplies, no form of help is too small.”

Kim said, “Our country is stronger when we come together and we cannot face devastation alone. We must continue to reach out and help each other in these trying times. So thank you so much to all of the people who have voted for us. This is such an honor, and we would like to dedicate this win to all of the firefighters, the law enforcement, and the first responders. We really truly appreciate what you have done for all of us, so please let’s continue to pray for everyone’s safety.”